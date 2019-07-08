UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 358,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:52 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 358,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 451,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 358,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 451,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1426.27 feet, which was 40.27 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 225,100 cusecs while outflow as 167,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1147.00 feet, which was 107.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 232,100, 204,000 and 51,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 96,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 41,700 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

