Indus River System Authority Releases 361,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:53 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 361,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 539,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 361,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 539,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1453.94 feet, which was 67.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 288,100 cusecs while outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1157.05 feet, which was 116.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 62,000 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 233,500, 228,300 and 55,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 98,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 60,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

