Indus River System Authority Releases 382,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:37 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 382,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 518,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 382,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 518,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1437.95 feet, which was 51.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 254,700 cusecs while outflow as 172,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1152.00 feet, which was 111.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 68,900 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 246,100, 218,900 and 50,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 97,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 64,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

