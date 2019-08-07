UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 401,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 401,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 468,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 401,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 468,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1542.00 feet, which was 156.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 269,700 cusecs while outflow as 240,200 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1199.

20 feet, which was 159.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 285,600, 325,600 and 213,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 56,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 65,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 9.940 million acre feet.

