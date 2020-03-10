Indus River System Authority releases 51,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 51,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 92,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 51,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 92,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.26 feet, which was 57.26 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 20,900 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169.85 feet, which was 129.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,600 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,000, 31,000 and 11,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 24,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.