Indus River System Authority releases 56,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 56,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.30 feet, which was 139.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,600 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.

15 feet, which was 162.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,500 cusecs and 2,900 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,000, 43,100 and 10,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,700 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.291 million acre feet.