Indus River System Authority Releases 63,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 63,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 63,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 63,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1454.47 feet, which was 68.47 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,600 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.75 feet, which was 134.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 31,800, 23,500 and 39,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

