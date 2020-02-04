Indus River System Authority releases 72,400 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 724,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,400 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.39 feet, which was 91.39 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,400 cusecs and outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.95 feet, which was 146.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,500, 39,000 and 2,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.