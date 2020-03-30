UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 88,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 88,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 164,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 88,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 164,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.90 feet, which was 76.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,200 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1183.45 feet, which was 143.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 40,200, 23,100 and 31,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 36,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

