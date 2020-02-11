Indus River System Authority releases 95,700 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 95,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 95,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.85 feet, which was 84.85 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,800 cusecs and outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.80 feet, which was 145.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,000, 39,400 and 6,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 10,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.