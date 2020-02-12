Indus River System Authority releases 99,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 99,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 99,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1469.29 feet, which was 83.29 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,700 cusecs and outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.10 feet, which was 145.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,500, 38,600 and 6,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.