UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 99,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 99,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 99,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 99,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1469.29 feet, which was 83.29 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,700 cusecs and outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.10 feet, which was 145.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,500, 38,600 and 6,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

World Radio Day: let us recognize enduring power o ..

1 minute ago

Uzbekistan, EU to Hold Fifth Round of Talks on New ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Several Polls Indicate Growth of Puti ..

1 minute ago

PM sensitizes public to think beyond govt jobs

55 minutes ago

Speakers call for focusing on national language, c ..

1 minute ago

US stands by NATO ally Turkey

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.