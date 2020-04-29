UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority To Hold Meeting For PC-1 Approval Of Telemetry System On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Indus River System Authority to hold meeting for PC-1 approval of telemetry system on Thursday

The meeting of Development Working Party (DWP) of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is going to be held on Thursday for the consideration and approval of PC-1 for installing telemetry system at seven key sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The meeting of Development Working Party (DWP) of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is going to be held on Thursday for the consideration and approval of PC-1 for installing telemetry system at seven key sites.

The official sources told APP on Wednesday that the meeting would be held at IRSA headquarters. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held on April 21, but was postponed due to certain reasons.

They said the project namely "Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS): Automation of Discharge Monitoring at seven Pilot Key Sites would help ensure judicious water distribution among the provinces.

Initially under the pilot project, the system would be installed at seven points, including Chashma, Tunsa, Guddu barrages, Head Marala, CRBC Canal and Pat Feeder Canal etcetera and later, it would be installed at 17 other points, they said.

They said the cost of the pilot project was estimated about Rs 600 to 700 million.

