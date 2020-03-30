Abdul Hameed Mengal has assumed the charge for the post of member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Abdul Hameed Mengal has assumed the charge for the post of member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) from Balochistan.

"In pursuance of Ministry of Water Resources notification, Abdul Hameed Mengal has assumed the charge for a period of three years with effect from March 27, 2020 in terms of section 4(1) and 4 (3) of IRSA Act 1992," said a notification issued here Monday.