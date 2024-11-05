Open Menu

Indus Shield Chinese Exercise 2024 Concludes

Published November 05, 2024

Indus Shield Chinese exercise 2024 concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Indus Shield-Chinese, a bilateral module of Exercise Indus Shield 2024, being conducted separately between Chinese and Pakistan Airforces has concluded at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force.

The exercise witnessed participation from People's Liberation Army Air Force of China, with its personnel and high-tech equipment comprising AESA Radar and Long Range BVR Equipped J-16 & J-10C fighter aircraft, Lethal HQ-22 Surface to Air Defence system, Potent Airborne Electronic Warfare YTG-9 Platform, alongside KJ-500 Airborne Early Warning system pitched against PAF's J-10C and JF-17 Block-III fighter jets simulating contemporary aerial combat scenarios.

The successful execution of such a large-scale exercise demonstrates Pakistan Air Force’s joint operational readiness among allied nations while addressing contemporary security challenges, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Aimed at validating interoperability between China and Pakistan in the face of contemporary air combat challenges and by simulating various military tactics in near realistic multi domain operations training environment, Indus Shield-Chinese has maximized the warfighting potential of both the participating air forces, it further said.

