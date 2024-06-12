Indus Telemetry system launched to revolutionize irrigation system monitoring, reporting in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) In a landmark development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with support from the USAID and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI)–deployed the Indus Telemetry System across 11 main irrigation canals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This cutting-edge technology will revolutionize water management and reporting in the province’s irrigation system.

Minister of Irrigation for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aqib Ullah Khan officially launched the Indus Telemetry System at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

“The deployment of the Indus Telemetry System marks a transformative step in our efforts to ensure sustainable water management and equitable distribution. This technology will enhance our capacity to manage water resources efficiently and transparently,” he stated during the ceremony.

“Indus Telemetry utilizes advanced sensors to monitor flow depth and velocity for estimating actual flows at remote canal locations,” explained Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director, Water, Food & Ecosystems and Country Representative of IWMI/Pakistan.

“This flow data is transferred securely via GSM technology to a cloud server, where it is processed and archived. Real-time flow data is then displayed on live data screens accessible to key stakeholders, providing the KP Irrigation Department with instant access to flow records and essential seasonal reports for the Indus River System Authority (IRSA),” Dr. Mohsin elaborates.

The sensors have been strategically installed on the Upper Swat Canal, Tanda Irrigation Main Canal, Pehur High Level Canal, and others, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

The Khanpur Dam Left Bank Canal, an inter provincial canal, is also monitored by Indus Telemetry to oversee water transfer between KP and Punjab.

Dr. Azeem Ali Shah, Researcher at IWMI and the Chief of Party for USAID-funded Water Management for Enhanced Productivity said, “Indus Telemetry is a pivotal step towards bringing transparency, accountability and equity in the canal water distribution system.

It will also build trust and foster harmony among the provinces.”

“In the face of the looming water crisis and climate change, a reliable telemetry system is crucial for the Indus Basin Irrigation System, particularly in addressing inter provincial water sharing issues,” said Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The National Water Policy of 2018 underscored the need for such a system, and USAID is proud to respond with the Indus Telemetry System as a transparent and efficient water accounting solution.”

During the launch event, Secretary of the Irrigation Department, Muhammad Tahir Orakzai, presented the Roadmap for Strategic Reforms in KP, highlighting future initiatives aimed at further improving water management practices.

Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Director General of the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), also delivered a speech, underscoring the critical role of innovative technologies in addressing Pakistan’s water challenges.

Previously, KP's irrigation department relied on outdated methods for flow monitoring. The new technology ensures reliable data collection and facilitates accurate water accounting over crop seasons and annually, as well as aiding in internal audits by comparing diverted water with allocations.

