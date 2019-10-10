Indus Telemetry system to help reduce mistrust amongst provinces

Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Thursday said installation of Indus Telemetry System at different canals and barrages of the country will help reduce the mistrust among different provinces in terms of water distribution through providing data measurement about the exact level of water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Thursday said installation of Indus Telemetry System at different canals and barrages of the country will help reduce the mistrust among different provinces in terms of water distribution through providing data measurement about the exact level of water.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) asked the PCRWR to install 26 Telemetry Systems at different canals and barrages out of which four systems were installed successfully on experimental basis which are working efficiently to monitor the level of water and providing accurate data. While work on installation of other six systems is in progress, Dr. Ashraf said while talking to APP in an interview.

"Indus Telemetry system will replace the centuries old manual system for water flow measurement and will develop confidence amongst the provinces by transmitting the data automatically to the Federal and provincial governments on their monitoring sites without human interference in real time basis", he said.

The old measurement system required the officials to visit the place, measure and note the reading through gauge and send to the office and this all process carried a risk of error and tempering of records which was the source of mistrust among the provinces, he observed.

Dr. Ashraf said it is widely acknowledged that Pakistan needs to improve this water flow measurement mechanism by which it accounts for water of the Indus River and its tributaries.

Indus Telemetry is a collaborative research partnership of the PCRWR and the International Water Management Institute with the support of the Ministry of Water Resources, the Indus River System Authority and all four provincial irrigation departments.

This research effort is exploring a range of issues including; water measurement; electronics, communication and institutional and the information from Indus telemetry is available to any location through internet.

Indus Telemetry system was installed initially at Lower Bari Doab Canal, Punjab in the year 2017 and then at Pat Feeder Canal, Sindh, Upper Swat Canal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kirther Canal Balochistan on experimental basis. Since installation of this new digitalized system, there have been no breakdowns and data integrity is 99 percent, he said.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said the comparison between digitally and manually acquired data reflected that the digitally acquired data is equally reliable and accurate and it is likely to have less chances of error.

He said Telemetry system can record the level of water with intervals and then sent to a secure remote (cloud) server where the data is post-processed. Such a system is far less labour intensive than the existing system and it does not require highly skilled labour for servicing and maintenance and to manage the large volumes of data that is generated.

395/