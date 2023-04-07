Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan has told the House during Question Hour that the commission had disposed of 1300 appeals out of 2900 appeals it received.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2023) The Senate was informed on Friday that Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) established under Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, is conducting regular hearings and emphasizing on quick disposal of appeals.

He pointed out that the Chief Information Commissioner and the Information Commissioner were appointed by the federal government in January this year.

On the request of the Senators, the Chair referred the matter regarding the functionality of Pakistan Information Commission to the Standing Committee concerned for further deliberation.

Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju told the House that the ratio of crimes had considerably decreased in the federal capital after the establishment of Eagle Squad which consisted of 260 motorcycles including 1114 police officers.

The Senate today passed a number of bills.

These included: The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023; the Publication of the Holy Quran (Eliminating of Printing and Recording Errors) Amendment Bill, 2022; the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Amendment Bill, 2022 and The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Bill, 2023.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said that Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the Senate, moved by Leader of Opposition Shahzad Waseem and others, she stressed that the treaty cannot be changed until both the parties, Pakistan and India, agree to it.

Sherry Rehman said Pakistan received a vague letter from India on 25th January this year for revision of the Indus Water Treaty.

She said the Prime Minister has been given a briefing while deliberations have also been held on it.

The Minister for Climate Change said there is no need to be worried as the country is fully capable to defend its rights bilaterally and at the international level.

She said Pakistan has timely raised objections on the construction of controversial dams including Kishenganga, Ratle and Baglihar by India on the rivers meant for Pakistan.

Sherry Rehman said work is being done to enhance water storage capacity in the country.

She said work is also in progress on Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams while sixteen small and medium sized dams have also been targeted in Sindh.

The Senate today passed a resolution calling upon all the stakeholders to work tirelessly to augment the country’s health infrastructure with focus on quality and affordability.

The resolution, moved by Sania Nishtar on the occasion of World Health Day, expressed concerns that a significant size of the country’s population has limited access to better healthcare facilities.

It emphasized that the goals of development in the country cannot be realized without taking steps towards building a healthy nation.

The resolution demanded the government leverage and technical expertise from the World Health Organization and other international health institutions to enhance the country’s readiness against outbreaks and emergencies and to bolster the country’s capacity to deliver on sustainable development goal number three including its universal health coverage target.

It also recognized the World Health Organization’s critical role in advancing health globally by improving disease prevention and care, addressing health disparities and advocating for investments in strong and sustainable health systems to achieve better health outcomes for all.

Earlier, at the outset, the House offered fateha for the security personnel martyred in recent exchanges of fire with terrorists.

The Senate was adjourned to meet again on Monday at ten-thirty am.