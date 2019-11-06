Indus Water Treaty" Will Be Next Target Of Modi: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that next target of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Indus Water Treaty so everybody will have to get prepare for this

In his message on social networking site twitter, Chaudhry said " be prepared for suffering severe damage being inflicted on Kashmir cause due to our internal political conspiracies that have diverted our attention from the plight of Kashmiris.Don't know how India is tolerating Pakistan share of water, he added.