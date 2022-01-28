Industrial activities gaining momentum in Faisalabad: PM

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that due to far-sighted policies of the incumbent government, industrial activities in Faisalabad had started again gaining momentum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that due to far-sighted policies of the incumbent government, industrial activities in Faisalabad had started again gaining momentum.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here which reviewed ongoing development works in Faisalabad division.

The prime minister said that foreign investments would increase with setting up of special economic zone in Faisalabad.

The meeting was told that construction work of main roads were ongoing in Faisalabad which would help in linking the districts and motorways.

Universities and power plant were being set up in Toba Tek Singh and Jhang while work on various projects was also underway under district development package.

The meeting also discussed proposed public transport project in Faisalabad, IT University and projects to enhance the beauty of the city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time besides completing public welfare oriented projects on priority basis.

He said the incumbent government was providing health insurance to each family of Punjab under health card initiative.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and parliamentarians belonging to Faisalabad.

