Industrial ADPs reviewed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officers to expedite work on development Schemes continued in Industrial zones and complete them within stipulated time.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding the Annual Development Programmes (ADP) 2021-22 here in his office on Wednesday.

Secretary of Industries & Commerce Aamir Khursheed, Managing Director of SITE Munawar Ali Mahesar and other officers attended the meeting.

The Minister said that infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana was being developed at a cost of Rs1366.

420 million.

The scheme envisaged the provision of infrastructure such as road network, water supply system, drainage system, filter plant, sewerage plant, streetlights and other necessary buildings while construction of Effluent Treatment Plant at Site Kotri would be completed in 2022 at a cost of Rs99.688 million.

He said that the Sindh government through industrial development wanted to provide better job opportunities to the youth.

He further said that industrial development was need of the hour.