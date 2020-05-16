Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) donates ventilators, medical equipments to Pakistan

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Saturday donated ventilators and medical equipments to Pakistan, informed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Saturday donated ventilators and medical equipments to Pakistan, informed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman.

According to the spokesman, the ICBC had donated 40 ventilators, 50,000 N-95 masks, 60,000 surgical masks and 4,000 testing kits.

The equipment were handed over to the NDMA by the representatives of Chinese embassy in Pakistan and ICBC.

Speaking on the occasion, the NDMA chairman said China had always helped Pakistan in time of needs. The country was obliged to China for valuable donations, he added.