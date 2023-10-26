Open Menu

Industrial-Area Police Arrest 1900 Accused During Last Six Months

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Islamabad capital police Industrial-Area zone police teams arrested 1900 outlaws including 163 absconders during the last six months involved in a series of heinous crimes and criminal activities.

Islamabad police spokesperson said that crackdown has been intensified against the criminal elements to eliminate the crime from the city.

He said that Industrial-Area Zone police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements involved in a series of criminal activities and succeeded in apprehending 1900 outlaws including 163 absconders during the last six months.

Police teams also recovered 29 stolen vehicles, 59 stolen motorbikes, 94.33 kilogram hashish, 7.71 kilogram heroin, 177 pistols and four rifles with ammunition from their possession.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained.

