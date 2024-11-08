Open Menu

Industrial Area Police Arrest 2000 Outlaws, Recovers 69 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Industrial Area police arrest 2000 outlaws, recovers 69 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Industrial Area Zone police teams, have conducted effective actions against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security which resulted in significant arrests and recoveries.

A public relations officer told APP on Friday that, during this period, the Industrial Area Zone police teams arrested 2,000 individuals involved in various criminal activities and recovered stolen items worth over 69 million rupees.

Additionally, 340 suspects from 106 criminal gangs involved in robbery, theft, burglary, and vehicle and motorcycle theft were apprehended. Police teams also recovered cash. Over the past 10 months, the teams also seized a total of 176 valuable vehicles and motorcycles from the arrested suspects.

As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign in the federal capital Industrial Area Zone teams arrested 300 drug dealers and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 100 kilograms of hashish, over 50 kilograms of heroin, more than 5 kilograms of ice, 1 kilogram of opium, 3,000 liters of alcohol, and numerous intoxicating pills.

Additionally, comprehensive action was taken against individuals with illegal firearms, leading to the arrest of 400 suspects. The police teams confiscated over 100 rifles, 300 pistols, and 1,500 live rounds during these operations.

SP Industrial Area Zone highlighted that Islamabad Police are committed to using all resources to maintain peace and ensure the security of residents by eradicating crime and illegal drug trade from the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Vehicle Robbery Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

19 minutes ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

13 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

13 hours ago
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

13 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

13 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

13 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

13 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

14 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan