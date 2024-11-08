Industrial Area police arrest 2000 outlaws, recovers 69 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Industrial Area Zone police teams, have conducted effective actions against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security which resulted in significant arrests and recoveries.

A public relations officer told APP on Friday that, during this period, the Industrial Area Zone police teams arrested 2,000 individuals involved in various criminal activities and recovered stolen items worth over 69 million rupees.

Additionally, 340 suspects from 106 criminal gangs involved in robbery, theft, burglary, and vehicle and motorcycle theft were apprehended. Police teams also recovered cash. Over the past 10 months, the teams also seized a total of 176 valuable vehicles and motorcycles from the arrested suspects.

As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign in the federal capital Industrial Area Zone teams arrested 300 drug dealers and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 100 kilograms of hashish, over 50 kilograms of heroin, more than 5 kilograms of ice, 1 kilogram of opium, 3,000 liters of alcohol, and numerous intoxicating pills.

Additionally, comprehensive action was taken against individuals with illegal firearms, leading to the arrest of 400 suspects. The police teams confiscated over 100 rifles, 300 pistols, and 1,500 live rounds during these operations.

SP Industrial Area Zone highlighted that Islamabad Police are committed to using all resources to maintain peace and ensure the security of residents by eradicating crime and illegal drug trade from the city.