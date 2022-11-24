UrduPoint.com

Industrial Area Police Arrests 264 Accused During Last Five Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Industrial area police arrests 264 accused during last five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Industrial area police of Islamabad have arrested 264 outlaws during the last five months involved in criminal cases of heinous nature and recovered looted items worth 27.34 million from them.

Police said that Industrial Area police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 264 criminals during the last five months. Police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs. 27.34 million from them including gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, and mobile phones.

Police also recovered narcotics from them while it also completed investigations on 421 cases and submitting their challans in relevant courts.

Moreover, police also recovered nabbed 223 professional beggars and their handlers during the last five months.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated this performance. He said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Vehicles Nasir Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

5 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

14 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

14 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

14 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.