Industrial area police arrests 264 accused during last five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Industrial area police of Islamabad have arrested 264 outlaws during the last five months involved in criminal cases of heinous nature and recovered looted items worth 27.34 million from them.

Police said that Industrial Area police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 264 criminals during the last five months. Police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs. 27.34 million from them including gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, and mobile phones.

Police also recovered narcotics from them while it also completed investigations on 421 cases and submitting their challans in relevant courts.

Moreover, police also recovered nabbed 223 professional beggars and their handlers during the last five months.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated this performance. He said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.