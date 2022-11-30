UrduPoint.com

Industrial Area Police Arrests 264 Outlaws During Last Five Months

Published November 30, 2022

Industrial area police arrests 264 outlaws during last five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Industrial Area police, during the last five months, arrested 264 outlaws involved in a series of criminal activities, and recovered looted items worth Rs 27.34 million from them.

According to details, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan assigned tasks to the zonal SPs and SHOs to arrest those involved in heinous crime.

Following his directives, the Industrial Area police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 264 criminals during the last five months.

Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones and other items worth Rs 27.34 million from them.

The police completed investigations on 421 cases and submitted their challans in relevant courts. Moreover, police teams also nabbed 223 professional beggars during this period.

IGP Islamabad said that it was the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

