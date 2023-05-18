UrduPoint.com

Industrial Area Police Entertain Citizens' Complaints In Office Lawn

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Industrial area police entertain citizens' complaints in office lawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Industrial area police head on Thursday entertained the complaints of citizens in the office lawn as the building infrastructure was damaged there by miscreants.

DPO Industrial Area Khan Zeb started his office work with a new determination in the office lawn as the infrastructure was burnt by miscreants.

Citizens visit at these public offices in connection of their cases and seeks addressal of their complaints.

Citizens can approach the DPO for complaints and suggestions. The office will soon be restored to its original condition soon, Islamabad police said adding that such incidents cannot dampen the morale of the Islamabad Police

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Visit

Recent Stories

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

9 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

1 hour ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

3 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.