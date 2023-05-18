Industrial area police entertain citizens' complaints in office lawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Industrial area police head on Thursday entertained the complaints of citizens in the office lawn as the building infrastructure was damaged there by miscreants.

DPO Industrial Area Khan Zeb started his office work with a new determination in the office lawn as the infrastructure was burnt by miscreants.

Citizens visit at these public offices in connection of their cases and seeks addressal of their complaints.

Citizens can approach the DPO for complaints and suggestions. The office will soon be restored to its original condition soon, Islamabad police said adding that such incidents cannot dampen the morale of the Islamabad Police