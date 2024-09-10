Industrial consumers FESCO’s top priority: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Muhammad Amir has said that industrial consumers are FESCO’s top priority as industrial sector is the backbone of the country's economy and a main source of the economic growth and employment in the country.

Addressing the traders at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) here on Tuesday, he said that there is a zero load management for industries so that the wheel of industrial development keeps moving.

He said that the electricity related issues of the PHMA are being addressed on priority basis to ensure continuous power supply for hosiery manufacturing.

He said that due to the tireless efforts of the government, the public will start getting relief in electricity bills in the near future while domestic consumers with 200 units are already getting relief.

He said that it is gratifying that electricity is available in abundance in the country and the people have almost been relieved from the problems of load shedding.

He said that FESCO is the most prominent company in the country and ranks first among all the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) due to the provision of good customer service and excellent recovery, which is the result of round-the-clock efforts of its staff and the cooperation of the consumers.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Mian Farrukh Iqbal expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of FESCO and said that the company is already addressing the power issues related to the hosiery industry on a priority basis.

He demanded Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir to nominate a separate focal person for Hosiery Association, on which CEO announced to make a focal person for the association soon.

Later, Chairman PHMA Mian Farrukh Iqbal presented a commemorative shield to CEO Engr Muhammad Amir on behalf of the association.