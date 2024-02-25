Industrial Customer Stealing Electricity Caught
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chuhng Sub-Division's SDO CAhmed Faraz has caught an industrial customer pilfering electricity during an anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that during the operation, an industrial meter was found suspicious in Mohlanwal village and upon thorough checking, electricity was being pilfered by installing a shunt in the meter.
He added that two flour mills, a sheller and a water pump were being operated on the stolen electricity, besides its supply to a house. The LESCO team seized the meter and wires used in the power theft and a case has also been registered against the accused with respective police station. The accused was also charged with Rs 400,000 fine in the form of detection units' bill.
