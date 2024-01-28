Open Menu

Industrial Defaulter Attacks LESCO Team

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Industrial defaulter attacks LESCO team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) industrial defaulter ganged up his employees and attacked the company's recovery team in front of the policemen and threatened the officials of dire consequences in an area of Begum Kot Sub-Division.

According to LESCO spokesman here on Sunday, Begum Kot Sub-Division SDO Faizan Azam, along with his staff, was performing recovery duty and found that a defaulter of Rs 1.8 million against two power meters of industrial category, which were disconnected a few days back, has illegally re-connected the power supply from LESCO through a transformer.

Noticing the power pilferage, the LESCO team once again disconnected the 'Ds' of the transformer, but the factory owner took Meter Reader Adnan hostage in the factory and snatched his mobile phone.

Soon after the situation got worse, the LESCO team called on 15, and four policemen reached the spot and took out two employees out of the factory but the factory owner ganged up around 20 employees and subjected the LESCO officials to severe torture in front of the policemen, and threatened them of dire consequences. "We also have video evidence of the incident," he added.

Despite having seen all the incident and video evidence, and receiving the LESCO application for registration of a criminal case in this regard, the area police not yet launched the FIR against the influential accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Threatened Company Criminals Sunday FIR All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

20 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

20 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

20 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

21 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

21 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

21 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

21 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

21 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

21 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan