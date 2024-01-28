Industrial defaulter attacks LESCO team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) industrial defaulter ganged up his employees and attacked the company's recovery team in front of the policemen and threatened the officials of dire consequences in an area of Begum Kot Sub-Division.

According to LESCO spokesman here on Sunday, Begum Kot Sub-Division SDO Faizan Azam, along with his staff, was performing recovery duty and found that a defaulter of Rs 1.8 million against two power meters of industrial category, which were disconnected a few days back, has illegally re-connected the power supply from LESCO through a transformer.

Noticing the power pilferage, the LESCO team once again disconnected the 'Ds' of the transformer, but the factory owner took Meter Reader Adnan hostage in the factory and snatched his mobile phone.

Soon after the situation got worse, the LESCO team called on 15, and four policemen reached the spot and took out two employees out of the factory but the factory owner ganged up around 20 employees and subjected the LESCO officials to severe torture in front of the policemen, and threatened them of dire consequences. "We also have video evidence of the incident," he added.

Despite having seen all the incident and video evidence, and receiving the LESCO application for registration of a criminal case in this regard, the area police not yet launched the FIR against the influential accused.