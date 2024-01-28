Industrial Defaulter Attacks LESCO Team
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) industrial defaulter ganged up his employees and attacked the company's recovery team in front of the policemen and threatened the officials of dire consequences in an area of Begum Kot Sub-Division.
According to LESCO spokesman here on Sunday, Begum Kot Sub-Division SDO Faizan Azam, along with his staff, was performing recovery duty and found that a defaulter of Rs 1.8 million against two power meters of industrial category, which were disconnected a few days back, has illegally re-connected the power supply from LESCO through a transformer.
Noticing the power pilferage, the LESCO team once again disconnected the 'Ds' of the transformer, but the factory owner took Meter Reader Adnan hostage in the factory and snatched his mobile phone.
Soon after the situation got worse, the LESCO team called on 15, and four policemen reached the spot and took out two employees out of the factory but the factory owner ganged up around 20 employees and subjected the LESCO officials to severe torture in front of the policemen, and threatened them of dire consequences. "We also have video evidence of the incident," he added.
Despite having seen all the incident and video evidence, and receiving the LESCO application for registration of a criminal case in this regard, the area police not yet launched the FIR against the influential accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK receives much-awaited first downpour in plains, snowfall on upper reaches of season.6 seconds ago
-
Martyrdom of five police officials remembered13 seconds ago
-
Cultural diplomacy essential to promote soft image: Deputy Chairman Senate10 minutes ago
-
ICP tightens security for elections, Section 144 enforced10 minutes ago
-
Feb-8 to be victory day for PML-N: Shehbaz10 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues 21,701 meters to its six circles10 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of tribal people for country are not hidden from anyone: Governor KP20 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif promises to contain inflation, unemployment after coming to power20 minutes ago
-
5,748 power pilferers caught, Rs 637.4m fine imposed20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 40 suspects20 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted to death in Abbottabad20 minutes ago
-
Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, independent candidate for NA 212 joins PPP20 minutes ago