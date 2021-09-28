UrduPoint.com

Industrial Development Among Top Priorities: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:15 PM

Industrial development among top priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that industrial development was among the top priorities of the government and they were ensuring facilities to the small and medium industries to create job opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that industrial development was among the top priorities of the government and they were ensuring facilities to the small and medium industries to create job opportunities.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who called on him, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister observed that due to government's positive policies, the development of industries at such a large scale despite Covid pandemic, was a good sign.

Due to full functioning of industries, employment opportunities were emerging in the country, he added.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the steps taken for the industrial development in the country.

Besides, the industries minister also apprised the prime minister of the progress on the construction of 1500-acre industrial zone in Karachi and SME policy.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Job Progress Media Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

17 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 US, South Korea Agree to Boost Defenses After Pyon ..

US, South Korea Agree to Boost Defenses After Pyongyang Missile Tests - Joint St ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.