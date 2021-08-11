Industrial development is key to socio-economic development : Sindh Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana is being developed at the cost of Rs 1366.420 million.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding Annual Development Programs 2021-22 here at his office on Wednesday. Secretary Industries & Commerce Aamir Khursheed, MD SITE Munawar Ali Mahesar and other officers also attended the meeting.

The scheme envisages provision of infrastructure such as road network, water supply system, drainage system, filter plant, sewerage plant, street lights and other necessary buildings while construction of Effluent Treatment Plant at Site Kotri will be completed in 2022 at the cost of Rs 99.688 million, he added.

Secretary Industries and Commerce, Aamir Khursheed briefed Provincial Minister about on-going and new development schemes.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo directed the officers to expedite work on development schemes and complete them within stipulated time.

He asked them to ensure drainage of rains water from industrial zones on priority basis and also ensure timely functioning of Effluent Treatment Plants in industrial zones.

He added, 'I will assign a Third Party to monitor the quality of development work and if I find any negligence, prompt action will be taken against the officer concerned'.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that through industrial development, Sindh Government wanted to provide better job opportunities for the youth to minimize pressure on government jobs. 'Industrial development is the need of the hour and we must come up to the expectations of the masses ', he concluded.