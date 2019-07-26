UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Industrial Development To Bring Prosperity In Province'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

'Industrial development to bring prosperity in province'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :President Sundar Industrial Estate Shahzad Azam Khan has said that industrial development will usher in a new era of industrial revolution in the province.

He told APP on Thursday that the country had witnessed several challenges during the last few decades but now the situation had improved and industrial sector was becoming strong.

He further said that industrial growth in Punjab would contribute to national economy and help address economic problems of the country.

Shahzad said that 150 acres of land had been provided in Gujranwala and 63 acres land in Wazirabad for the establishment of small industrial state zone.

It may be mentioned here that government of the Punjab had recently announced to provide land to establish new industrial zones in the province to promote industrial sector.

Related Topics

Punjab Gujranwala Wazirabad May Government

Recent Stories

US Senators to Roll Out Bill Next Week Lifting Res ..

25 minutes ago

Austrian Police Say Searching for Russian National ..

25 minutes ago

Russian OSCE Envoy Says Issue of Secret SBU Prison ..

25 minutes ago

Ukraine to Launch Serial Assembly of Armored Vehic ..

28 minutes ago

President for promotion of IT-based business ventu ..

28 minutes ago

Action against corrupt elements should be taken fe ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.