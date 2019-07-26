'Industrial development to bring prosperity in province'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :President Sundar Industrial Estate Shahzad Azam Khan has said that industrial development will usher in a new era of industrial revolution in the province.

He told APP on Thursday that the country had witnessed several challenges during the last few decades but now the situation had improved and industrial sector was becoming strong.

He further said that industrial growth in Punjab would contribute to national economy and help address economic problems of the country.

Shahzad said that 150 acres of land had been provided in Gujranwala and 63 acres land in Wazirabad for the establishment of small industrial state zone.

It may be mentioned here that government of the Punjab had recently announced to provide land to establish new industrial zones in the province to promote industrial sector.