Industrial Engineering Project Exhibition 2022 held at UET

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Final Year Project Exhibition of the Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Engineering Technology (UET), Peshawar was held here on Monday to showcase the final year projects to the industry and look into the opportunities for joint supervision of research projects and internships with industry.

The exhibition also provided a unique opportunity of a networking session with industry on the sidelines.

Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor welcomed the industry partners for attending the exhibition. He said that such visits from the industry play a crucial role in increasing networking opportunities while building a good relationship with industry. He said that a consortium of industrial partners will be constituted in near future for an extensive industry-university joint initiative.

Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, Chairman Department of Industrial Engineering, while giving a presentation said, the Department of Industrial Engineering was established in 2006 and currently offered B.Sc. Industrial Engineering, M.Sc. Industrial Engineering and Ph.D. Industrial Engineering.

Though a new discipline in engineering field, he said, graduates were already serving in the steel, health care, ceramic, automobile and cement industry whereas the internships had shown an upward trend in the manufacturing and textile industry since 2020. He further said, "We seek more collaborations and exchanges with industry to streamline our curriculum according to market needs".

Later, Prof Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Industrial and Chemical Engineering presented a vote of thanks and souvenirs to the industry representatives.

Col (retd) Raja Shakeel Ahmad, GM Services National Radio Technology Corporation (NRTC) appreciated the work of final year students and assured to provide internships by the industry; supervise the Final Year Projects on behalf of industrial partners.

Engr. Nasir Khalil, Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways also offered his support for student internships in Pakistan Railways. He said, as governing body member of the Pakistan Engineering Council a program for skill development trainings for the engineering students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon be chalked out which will in turn increase the students' employability in industry.

Babar Saleem, HoD Mechanical Group NRTC, Yasir Ishraq, DCE Deletion Cell NRTC, Col (R) Wajid Mehmood, GM Services NRTC, Saba Basharat, SPE R&D NRTC, Engr. Alamzeb, CEO NUMBUS CHEMTECH, Engr. Saad Khan Zahid, Ex-Sr. Vice President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, KP, Farhad Asfandyar, Executive Member, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, KP, Shafeeq Afridi, Executive Member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, KP, Engr. Jehangir, Member FF Steel, Engr. Sami, Member FF Steel, Mansoor Golra, Mechanical Engineer, Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Said Anwar, Manager HR Cherat Cement and Ayaz M. Khan Assistant GM Mechanical Cherat Cement also participated in the exhibition.