Industrial Estate Flyover To Be Opened On June 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Industrial Estate Flyover will be opened for the general public on June 20 as Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the project.
The opening of the flyover will not only facilitate the masses but also speed up the business activities in the Industrial Estate.
Besides this, the citizens hailing from Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh will follow this route.
Earlier, traffic remained held up for hours due to closure of railway crossing and motorists had to face inconvenience.
Local leader, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Haroon Anjum said that the Punjab government released funds for the timely completion of the flyover.
