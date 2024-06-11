Open Menu

Industrial Estate Flyover To Be Opened On June 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Industrial Estate Flyover to be opened on June 20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Industrial Estate Flyover will be opened for the general public on June 20 as Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the project.

The opening of the flyover will not only facilitate the masses but also speed up the business activities in the Industrial Estate.

Besides this, the citizens hailing from Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh will follow this route.

Earlier, traffic remained held up for hours due to closure of railway crossing and motorists had to face inconvenience.

Local leader, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Haroon Anjum said that the Punjab government released funds for the timely completion of the flyover.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Traffic Muzaffargarh Rajanpur June From

Recent Stories

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

50 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

18 hours ago
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

18 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

18 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

18 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

18 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan