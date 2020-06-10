Industrial Facilitation Centre established for ease of doing business at Gadoon Economic Zone

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Kareem Khan Wednesday inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre at Gadoon Economic Zone (formerly Gadoon Industrial Estate).

The purpose of the Industrial Facilitation Centre is to give industrialists of Gadoon Economic Zone, all services under one roof including liaison with other government departments. A separate desk has been created to cater to the needs of industrialists, said a news release issued here.

The centre will receive applications from industrialists and directly coordinate with government departments to reduce the time taken to complete a task. This will enable industrialists to focus on their industries while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) will cater to their need for NOCs, issues at utility companies and other government departments.

This concept will reduce bureaucratic hurdles and be introduced to all economic and special economic zones of the province.

The concept is the brainchild of KP-EZDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Iqbal Khattak who believes in treating industrialists as esteemed customers and provision of excellent customers' services to them.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Special Assistant to the Khyber Paktunkhwa Chief Minister Abdul Kareem Khan said the priority of the government was to bring investment in the province.

He said industrialists would be fully facilitated to ensure optimum utilization of the potential to achieve the goal of industrialization in the province.

KP-EZDMC, he said, was emerging as a model organization of the government making efforts for investment and enhancing economic activities in the province.

On this occasion, KP-EZDMC CEO Javed Iqbal Khattak termed industrialists as backbone of the economy that deserves full support of the government.

He said his team and he himself was available by 24/7 to serve the industrialists. "My vision is to handhold the industrialists and ensure that they are facilitated in their existing and new ventures without hurdles," he concluded.