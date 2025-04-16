Industrial Feeder Inaugurated At Havelian Estate To Boost Hazara Economy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher on Wednesday inaugurated the power supply from a dedicated industrial feeder for the Small Industrial Estate Havelian Abbottabad-2 during a visit to Abbottabad.
The feeder, energized from Khuliyan Bala Grid Station, was officially launched by Karim Tordher in a ceremony attended by departmental officials, business leaders, and local dignitaries. The event marked a key milestone for the region's industrial development.
“This is a historic day for Hazara,” Tordher said, “as uninterrupted electricity will now drive local industry and economic activity.”
He emphasized the PTI government’s commitment to industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable development.
Tordher stated that the estate is expected to generate between 20,000 to 25,000 jobs, describing it as a “gift” from the PTI government to the people of Hazara Division.
He invited investors to establish industries in the estate, pledging full government support. He also announced that Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur will formally inaugurate the estate soon.
Highlighting Hazara’s natural resources and investment potential, Tordher urged local entrepreneurs to shift from raw material sales to value-added products.
“Hazara is ready to become a major investment hub,” he declared.
In a meeting with local traders, the proposed Havelian dry port and a new fruit and vegetable market were discussed as initiatives to further uplift the region’s economy.
Tordher also spoke about the Mines and Minerals Bill 2025, currently under consideration in the Provincial Assembly, stating it would help secure and properly utilize the province’s resources.
He asserted that no external interference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural wealth would be tolerated.
