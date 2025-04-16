Open Menu

Industrial Feeder Inaugurated At Havelian Estate To Boost Hazara Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Industrial feeder inaugurated at Havelian Estate to boost Hazara economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher on Wednesday inaugurated the power supply from a dedicated industrial feeder for the Small Industrial Estate Havelian Abbottabad-2 during a visit to Abbottabad.

The feeder, energized from Khuliyan Bala Grid Station, was officially launched by Karim Tordher in a ceremony attended by departmental officials, business leaders, and local dignitaries. The event marked a key milestone for the region's industrial development.

“This is a historic day for Hazara,” Tordher said, “as uninterrupted electricity will now drive local industry and economic activity.”

He emphasized the PTI government’s commitment to industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

Tordher stated that the estate is expected to generate between 20,000 to 25,000 jobs, describing it as a “gift” from the PTI government to the people of Hazara Division.

He invited investors to establish industries in the estate, pledging full government support. He also announced that Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur will formally inaugurate the estate soon.

Highlighting Hazara’s natural resources and investment potential, Tordher urged local entrepreneurs to shift from raw material sales to value-added products.

“Hazara is ready to become a major investment hub,” he declared.

In a meeting with local traders, the proposed Havelian dry port and a new fruit and vegetable market were discussed as initiatives to further uplift the region’s economy.

Tordher also spoke about the Mines and Minerals Bill 2025, currently under consideration in the Provincial Assembly, stating it would help secure and properly utilize the province’s resources.

He asserted that no external interference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural wealth would be tolerated.

Recent Stories

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

53 seconds ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..

46 minutes ago
 AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

1 hour ago
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan