UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Group Donates PPEs For Doctors, Paramedics

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:24 PM

Industrial group donates PPEs for doctors, paramedics

A local industrial group donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics deputed on treatment of coronavirus patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : A local industrial group donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics deputed on treatment of coronavirus patients.

The PPEs included 210 N-95 masks, 16 sanitizer and 400 proactive masks.

This donation was handed over by Ghazanfar Lodhi of Mubashar Corporation to Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali at his office.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEP health Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on ..

13 minutes ago

AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen mot ..

5 minutes ago

Poland Has No Plans to Revise Military Procurement ..

5 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Syrian Kurds, Int'l Coalition to Su ..

5 minutes ago

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urges India ..

1 minute ago

Smart walk through sanitizing gate at HMC installe ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.