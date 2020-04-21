Industrial group donates PPEs for doctors, paramedics

A local industrial group donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics deputed on treatment of coronavirus patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : A local industrial group donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics deputed on treatment of coronavirus patients.

The PPEs included 210 N-95 masks, 16 sanitizer and 400 proactive masks.

This donation was handed over by Ghazanfar Lodhi of Mubashar Corporation to Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali at his office.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEP health Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal and others were present on the occasion.