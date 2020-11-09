UrduPoint.com
Industrial Growth Among Top Priorities Of PM Imran Khan: Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Industrial growth among top priorities of PM Imran Khan: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that enhancing industrial production was in top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and recent packages for Industries was a proof of his vision for industrial growth.

This he said while talking with a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) at the Governor's House here on Monday.

The delegation was led by patron of KATI S. M Muneer while other members of the delegation included newly elected president of KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Mohammad Zuabir Chaya, Zaki Ahmed Sharif, Ehtisham Uddin, Danish Khan and Zahid Saeed.

The delegation members thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing package for industries and said that end of peak hour tariff is a welcome step. 50 percent and 25 percent rates on use of additional electricity for small and big industries respectively would accelerate industrial development in the province, they added.

They also thanked Governor Sindh for his keen interest in resolving the issues of industrial areas.

They recommended constitution of separate industrial chamber to represent specially the export based industries.

The Governor of Sindh asked for a detailed working paper from all industrial areas of the city so as to take up the matter with concerned authorities.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister was of the opinion that industrial growth was basic ingredient of country's economy. Announcement of a comprehensive package was proof of his vision in this regard, he added.

He said that due to smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister, Pakistan was not affected as much as the neighboring countries. We have to strictly implement the SOPs to control second wave of COVID-19 in the province, he added.

The meeting also discussed the situation of gas, water, sanitation and infrastructure of roads.

