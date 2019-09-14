Industrial Heritage Museum inaugurated

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch, Muhammad Akhlaq, Member Punjab Assembly Syeda Farah Azmi and Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider jointly inaugurated 'Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum' at Sialkot Business and Commerce Centre (SBCC) here on Saturday

Provincial Minister for Special Education while talking to media at SBCC said that the museum would help promote exports in the export city and hub of cottage industry of the country.

Akhlaq further said that due to effective policies of the PTI government the exports of the country were considerably increasing and imports were deceasing which was healthy sign for the national economy.

While expressing her viewpoint, MPA Syeda Farah said that basic concept of setting up of Industrial Heritage Museum was to collect, restore and preserve important historical objects, revolutionary evidence and manifest industrial progress.

She further said that Sialkot had set up a unique precedent for other industrial city by establishing "Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum.

The products produced in this export hub like sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products much popular in foreign countries for standard and quality production she said. Several ancient manufacturing tools and different products were showcased in the museum.

The effort was made for showcasing samples from and before partition till date in museum. It may be added setting up of Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum had pave the way for the promotion of tourism in this export oriented city.

Exporters, manufacturers, traders, journalists and members of the civil society attended the inaugural ceremony.