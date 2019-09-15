UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Heritage Museum Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Industrial Heritage Museum inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Special education Ch, Muhammad Akhlaq, Member Punjab Assembly Syeda Farah Azmi and Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider jointly inaugurated 'Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum' at Sialkot business and Commerce Centre (SBCC) here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Special Education while talking to media at SBCC said that the museum would help promote exports in the export city and hub of cottage industry of the country.

Akhlaq further said that due to effective policies of the PTI government the exports of the country were considerably increasing and imports were deceasing which was healthy sign for the national economy.

While expressing her viewpoint, MPA Syeda Farah said that basic concept of setting up of Industrial Heritage Museum was to collect, restore and preserve important historical objects, revolutionary evidence and manifest industrial progress.

She further said that Sialkot had set up a unique precedent for other industrial city by establishing "Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum.

The products produced in this export hub like sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products much popular in foreign countries for standard and quality production she said. Several ancient manufacturing tools and different products were showcased in the museum.

The effort was made for showcasing samples from and before partition till date in museum. It may be added setting up of Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum had pave the way for the promotion of tourism in this export oriented city.

Exporters, manufacturers, traders, journalists and members of the civil society attended the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Exports Business Education Civil Society Farah Progress Sialkot Hub May Commerce Media From Government Industry Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Industrial Heritage Museum inaugurated

2 minutes ago

Democracy imperative for peace, stability of the c ..

2 minutes ago

Additional District and Session Judge visits distr ..

2 minutes ago

Economic growth impossible sans accountability, me ..

2 minutes ago

Patriarch Kirill Congratulates European Head of Or ..

2 minutes ago

'First Aid Day' observed

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.