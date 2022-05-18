UrduPoint.com

Industrial Open House Fare Held At GIK Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Speakers addressing the inaugural session of 'Industrial Open House and Career Fair' at Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Topi on Wednesday highlighted the need of developing liaison between academia and industrial sector aiming strengthening of country's economy

Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation was Chief Guest in the inaugural ceremony that was also attended by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, directors, deans, heads of departments, representatives of various companies and final year students.

Speaker said that collaboration of academia and industrial sector would prove helpful to augment country's economy and steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

Representatives of companies and academia concurred that strong industry-academia relations are vital for commercialization of innovative business ideas. It was said that industrial growth depends upon result-oriented research, innovation by academia and commercialization of business ideas by industry.

About 70 leading multinational and national organizations from across the country participated in 'Open House and Career Fair' 2022. Industrial and Research projects of students and PhD scholars were also displayed in the event.

