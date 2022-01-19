UrduPoint.com

Industrial Parks To Be Set Up At District Level For Industrial Development: Sindh Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Industrial parks to be set up at district level for industrial development: Sindh Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo said that new industrial zones are being set up to provide employment opportunities in Dhabiji and Khairpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo said that new industrial zones are being set up to provide employment opportunities in Dhabiji and Khairpur.

He expressed such views while talking to various delegations, said a statement released here on Wednesday.

Dharejo further said that Larkana Industrial Zone has been established and its balloting process has been started here. We strive to have as many industrialists as possible set up their industries.

Sindh Small Industries improvement would be brought at district level and Industrial parks would be set up at district level, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department said that PPP leadership wanted more industries to be established in the province. We wanted to end unemployment in Sindh.

He said, 'Encroachment is a problem of the whole country. There are also encroachments in the industrial zones of Sindh and we are working to eliminate encroachments in industrial zones '.

Dharejo said that infrastructure in industrial zones is also being improved. Development work is being done.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that we would never disappoint the people of Sindh and public issues at all levels would be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana Khairpur Commerce All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over ..

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over violation of corona SOPs

7 minutes ago
 OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak ..

OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak

7 minutes ago
 Students from Swabi college witness National Assem ..

Students from Swabi college witness National Assembly proceedings

8 minutes ago
 EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

8 minutes ago
 Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy ..

Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy Targets - Eurostat

8 minutes ago
 EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, L ..

EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, Lift Sanctions - Macron

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.