Industrial parks to be set up at district level for industrial development: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo said that new industrial zones are being set up to provide employment opportunities in Dhabiji and Khairpur.

He expressed such views while talking to various delegations, said a statement released here on Wednesday.

Dharejo further said that Larkana Industrial Zone has been established and its balloting process has been started here. We strive to have as many industrialists as possible set up their industries.

Sindh Small Industries improvement would be brought at district level and Industrial parks would be set up at district level, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department said that PPP leadership wanted more industries to be established in the province. We wanted to end unemployment in Sindh.

He said, 'Encroachment is a problem of the whole country. There are also encroachments in the industrial zones of Sindh and we are working to eliminate encroachments in industrial zones '.

Dharejo said that infrastructure in industrial zones is also being improved. Development work is being done.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that we would never disappoint the people of Sindh and public issues at all levels would be resolved on priority basis.