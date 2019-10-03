UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Pollution Alarming For Human Being: Bernhard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:25 PM

Industrial pollution alarming for human being: Bernhard

Industrial pollution is affecting the human lives and it is need of the time to control it, GIZ would be helpful to resolve this challenging issue

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Industrial pollution is affecting the human lives and it is need of the time to control it, GIZ would be helpful to resolve this challenging issue. This was stated by the advisor to the German Cooperatio enterprise Deutsche Gesellschaft for International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Bern hard Hotelier while addressing a conference at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) on Thursday.

He further said that we all are here to resolve the increasing industrial pollution and its inverse impact on human lives. At the occasion, additional secretary Industries Irfanullah said that without joining hands we would be unable to resolute this challenge to human lives.

Vice President FPCCI Haji Iftikhar said that we all have to strengthen the economy of the country and to provide opportunities for employment to the masses.

He said that for a sustainable industrialization government has formed a new policy and we invite foreign investors to establish their industries in Pakistan.

Haji Iftikhar stated that within the next six months people would see visible changes in Special Economic Zone, one window operation is also in progress and in one year the new grid station would be completed and would also reinstate the electricity supply for the industry.

Former President Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that for establishing an industry we have to struggle, donors funding is perishing without any utilization, we are ready for the cooperation with government and donors for the betterment of the industrial sector.

