Open Menu

Industrial Power Tariff Cut By Rs10 Per Unit: Awais Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:23 AM

Industrial power tariff cut by Rs10 per unit: Awais Leghari

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday told the National Assembly that the electricity tariff for industrial consumers had been reduced by around Rs10 per unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday told the National Assembly that the electricity tariff for industrial consumers had been reduced by around Rs10 per unit.

"The cross-subsidy burden on the sector had been brought down from Rs255 billion last year to Rs94 billion this year he said while responding to a question from MNA Iftikhar Baig during Question Hour.

He said the average industrial tariff, including taxes, had fallen from Rs48.7 per unit to Rs38.4, with an effective rate of Rs32 per unit after adjustments.

Leghari stressed that the government had achieved this reduction without increasing the burden on protected residential consumers, whose tariffs had been reduced by 58–62 per cent over the past year.

Non-protected consumers also saw tariff cuts of 11–17 per cent across different slabs.

He said that while cross-subsidies remain in use internationally, Pakistan was moving towards a competitive electricity market model where large consumers could procure power directly. The Prime Minister’s Cabinet had recently approved the framework, and an application had been sent to the regulator to determine wheeling charges, enabling consumers to buy power from off-grid generation sources.

/APP-rzr-zah

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

12 minutes ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

20 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

20 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

20 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

20 minutes ago
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

21 minutes ago
 Murree prepares robust traffic plan

Murree prepares robust traffic plan

27 minutes ago
 Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road

Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road

7 minutes ago
 Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in c ..

Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence da ..

7 minutes ago
 SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese na ..

SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals

7 minutes ago
 Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day

Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan