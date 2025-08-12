Industrial power tariff cut by Rs10 per unit: Awais Leghari

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday told the National Assembly that the electricity tariff for industrial consumers had been reduced by around Rs10 per unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday told the National Assembly that the electricity tariff for industrial consumers had been reduced by around Rs10 per unit.

"The cross-subsidy burden on the sector had been brought down from Rs255 billion last year to Rs94 billion this year he said while responding to a question from MNA Iftikhar Baig during Question Hour.

He said the average industrial tariff, including taxes, had fallen from Rs48.7 per unit to Rs38.4, with an effective rate of Rs32 per unit after adjustments.

Leghari stressed that the government had achieved this reduction without increasing the burden on protected residential consumers, whose tariffs had been reduced by 58–62 per cent over the past year.

Non-protected consumers also saw tariff cuts of 11–17 per cent across different slabs.

He said that while cross-subsidies remain in use internationally, Pakistan was moving towards a competitive electricity market model where large consumers could procure power directly. The Prime Minister’s Cabinet had recently approved the framework, and an application had been sent to the regulator to determine wheeling charges, enabling consumers to buy power from off-grid generation sources.

