Industrial Sector Enjoys Pivotal Status In Economy: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday said that industrial sector enjoys pivotal status in the national economy and new opportunities will be created for employment by prospering this sector.

Talking to media representatives in the premises of Punjab Assembly here, the minister said that the government had chalked out a policy to revive sick industrial units, to set up new industrial zones and special economic zones.

A new industrial center under the name of 'Allama Iqbal Industrial City' will be set up amounting to Rs. 23 billion.

Under public-private partnership, industrial park in Muzaffargarh and small industrial park in Taunsa will be set up, he added.

The Minister said that concrete measures had been taken to ease business activities in the province.

Online registration of business undergoing under 'Business Registration Portal' and so far 14000 new businesses have been registered, he added.

He further said that by setting up business registration portal, industrialists and traders would not had to frequently visit offices in order to initiate their business and instead they get this facility online. Similarly, online system has been initiated for payment of taxes, he said.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that PTI government inherited distressed economy and its efforts would bear fruit to streamline and stabilize the national economy fastly. Newpolicies being introduced in different sectors in addition to industry, concluded provincial minister.

