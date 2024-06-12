- Home
Industrial Sector Poised For Recovery With 4.4% Growth Target In 2024-25: Annual Plan
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 08:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The industrial sector is expected to bounce back in the fiscal year 2024-25, with a targeted growth rate of 4.4% driven by a predicted 3.5% growth in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM).
According to the Annual Plan 2024-25 issued on Wednesday, the industrial sector's recovery is anticipated to be fueled by improved inputs and energy supplies, eased import restrictions, increased public spending, stable exchange rates, and lower interest rates, which will also lead to a decline in construction material prices and support the construction industry's 5.5% growth target.
