Open Menu

Industrial Sector Poised For Recovery With 4.4% Growth Target In 2024-25: Annual Plan

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual Plan

The industrial sector is expected to bounce back in the fiscal year 2024-25, with a targeted growth rate of 4.4% driven by a predicted 3.5% growth in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The industrial sector is expected to bounce back in the fiscal year 2024-25, with a targeted growth rate of 4.4% driven by a predicted 3.5% growth in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM).

According to the Annual Plan 2024-25 issued on Wednesday, the industrial sector's recovery is anticipated to be fueled by improved inputs and energy supplies, eased import restrictions, increased public spending, stable exchange rates, and lower interest rates, which will also lead to a decline in construction material prices and support the construction industry's 5.5% growth target.

Related Topics

Exchange Import Lead Industry

Recent Stories

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

2 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

2 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

2 minutes ago
 US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia ove ..

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

2 seconds ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first ag ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA

40 minutes ago
Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary educa ..

Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary education

4 seconds ago
 PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disast ..

PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disaster risk reduction

6 seconds ago
 PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelih ..

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..

2 hours ago
 NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

2 hours ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..

2 hours ago
 Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack ..

Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan