Industrial sector to leap forward towards climate smart economic growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The industrialist sector in Pakistan should lead forward toward climate-smart economic growth while realizing the need for adaptation against the challenges of heatwaves, excessive rains, floods and drought.

These views were expressed by the CEO of Resilient Future International, Aftab Alam Khan while addressing industrialists and businessmen at Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, Resilient Future International co-organized a seminar with the Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Gadoon Industrialists Association and the University of Swabi on the challenges of climate change, and waste management and future economic growth.

Aftab Alam highlighted the concept, causes and impacts of climate change.

He noted that industries needed adaptation capacities against climatic challenges of heatwaves, excessive rains, floods and drought.

For instance, the ongoing extended rains and floods in the country have caused losses in demand and supply of various industrial products, Aftab explain.

This situation has resulted in revenue losses as well as drop-in labourers' income.

He suggested that every industry needed to develop a risk management plan against climatic threats. Pakistan has already suffered losses of over 4 billion US Dollars due to climate change.

Aftab noted that so far developing countries have followed the fossil fuel-based economic pathway of developed countries, an approach that was proved to be the cause of climatic catastrophes.

The majority of developed countries are hence shifting their investments towards climate-smart industrial operations, he said.

Pakistan also needs to leap forward toward climate-resilient economic growth, Aftab reiterated and suggested Industries and companies start with two major processes including low-hanging fruits- staff orientation on climate change, stopping wastage of energy, water and papers, tree plantation and labourers' wellbeing.

The second process is the transition towards Climate Smart Production- solar power, water smart and energy-efficient production methods and consumer products, and treatment of wastewater and solid waste.

Provincial and Federal governments needed to ensure enabling environment whereas bilateral and multilateral donors to extend financial support for a transition toward a climate resilient production system.

Senior Vice President Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Fazal Raheem underscored the need for government support for climate resilient industrial models. He narrated his own struggle in such transition.

Dr Shehla Sattar from the University of Swabi in her presentation talked about climate challenges and university efforts against solid waste management.

Participants also visited a rerolling steel factory and paper sack factory in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate.

On this occasion, Resilient Future International, Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Swabi University vowed to work together for the promotion of climate resilient production systems.