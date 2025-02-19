Open Menu

Industrial Sector Vital For Economic Growth: NAB DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Muhammad Ahtram Dar has said that the industrial sector is playing a vital role in Pakistan's economic growth.

Addressing the business community at a two-day Business Expo at Sunder Industrial Estate as a special guest, here on Wednesday, he said that NAB is taking various positive initiatives to facilitate the Pakistani business community. In this regard, a Business Facilitation Cell (BFC) has been established at NAB Lahore, which will assist the business community in resolving genuine complaints relating government departments, he added.

The DG said that NAB can recommend amendments to laws that hinder business growth under Section 33(C) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO). He emphasized that NAB has launched a crusade against fake and pseudo business owners who deceive general public to grab money, however, the support rendered by business community is essential to successfully combat this issue.

DG Ahtram Dar assured the business community that NAB is always available to resolve their issues.

