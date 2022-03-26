Industrial sector wasting costly electricity: Engineer Ahmad Hassan

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Industrial sector of Pakistan is wasting 3000MW of costly electricity per annum only due to the use of low efficiency electric motors, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Standing Committee on Research & Development.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he said, "Performance of electric motors commonly used in our industrial sector is only 30-40%, thus these are making huge financial losses and the Ministry of Science & Technology should take necessary measures to plug this visible loophole." He said that in China the government has allowed manufacturing and use of electricity motors with at least 90% efficiency.

"It is the main cause of minimal losses of electricity in that country", he said and added that the Ministry should also clamp complete ban on production of low efficiency motors in addition to discouraging the import of redundant and obsolete electric motors that have become an unbearable burden on the national economy due to the wastage of precious electricity. He further suggested that the government should also expedite work on the construction of multipurpose dams to generate maximum hydel electricity to meet its growing demand.

