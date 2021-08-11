UrduPoint.com

Industrial Unit Donates Oxygen Concentrators To Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :An industrial unit donated ten oxygen concentrators for government hospitals to ensure prompt oxygen supply to coronavirus patients in critical condition in Khanewal on Wednesday.

Unilever tea factory manager Azhar Ghaffar MO Dr.

Kashif Javed handed over oxygen concentrators to deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The DC hailed the private sector for contribution in fight against coronavirus.

He said that vaccination process has been accelerated and so far 442,000 people have been vaccinated against novel coronavirus in Khanewal.

